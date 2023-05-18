Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $137,550.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.

Five9 stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

