Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

