FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.