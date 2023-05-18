First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

FWBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 21,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

