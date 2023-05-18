First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Position Lowered by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

