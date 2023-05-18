First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.48

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and traded as low as $46.42. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 64,780 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

