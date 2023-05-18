First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.48

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and traded as low as $46.42. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 64,780 shares changing hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
