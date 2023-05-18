First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.72. Approximately 122,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 176,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 64.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.