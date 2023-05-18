First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces $0.54 Semi-annual Dividend

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 32,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Financial has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $161,141. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

