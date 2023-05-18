First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ FCBC opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
