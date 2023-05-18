First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Community Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

