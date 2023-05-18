Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

