Financial Management Network Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,757. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

