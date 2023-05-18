Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330,598. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

