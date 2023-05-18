Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,513 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

