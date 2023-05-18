Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

In related news, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 171.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

