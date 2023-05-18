Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 171.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
