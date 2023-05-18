Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Shares Down 2.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Filo Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

See Also

