Filecoin One Day Volume Reaches $166.27 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $166.27 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00016776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 425,761,015 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

