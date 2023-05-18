Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

