Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.76.
Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
Shares of FIS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.