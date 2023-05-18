Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.