Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.