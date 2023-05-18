Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 69,581 shares.The stock last traded at $52.15 and had previously closed at $52.28.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

