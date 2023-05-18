FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,581 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.70. 1,554,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

