FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

