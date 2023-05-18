FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 104,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.63. 1,395,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

