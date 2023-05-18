FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 521,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

