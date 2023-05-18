FDx Advisors Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,892 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. 12,400,576 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.