FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. 749,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

