FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 941 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 582,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 578,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 5,382,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.