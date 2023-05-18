FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 19,337 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.