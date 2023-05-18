FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 695.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,481 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

