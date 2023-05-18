FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,422 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock remained flat at $292.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 840,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average is $306.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

