FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

FATBP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 2,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

