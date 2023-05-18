F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

