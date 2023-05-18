Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.6 %

Exponent stock opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,088 shares of company stock valued at $194,121. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 760.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 875.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Exponent by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

