Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF opened at $21.09 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

