Everest Re Group, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $53.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.50. 1,568,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.96 and a 200 day moving average of $352.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 112.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

