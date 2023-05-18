European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$274.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.29. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$4.77.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.