European Metals (LON:EMH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.05

European Metals Holdings Limited (LON:EMH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.05 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38). European Metals shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 76,636 shares traded.

European Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.88.

About European Metals



European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

