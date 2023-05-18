Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 1.1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €69.65 ($75.71) and last traded at €69.90 ($75.98). Approximately 89,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.65 ($76.79).

Euronext Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.20.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

