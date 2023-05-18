Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.32.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.49. 56,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,479. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.20 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

