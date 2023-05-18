Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.07

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 67606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.