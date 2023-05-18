Equities Analysts Set Expectations for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 0.8 %
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.