Equities Analysts Set Expectations for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

