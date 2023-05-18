Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OpGen, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OpGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OpGen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Stories

