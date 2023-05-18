Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 9.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.24% of Equifax worth $57,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFX traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.16. 190,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,876. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.