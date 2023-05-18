ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

ePlus Stock Performance

ePlus stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

