Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,065 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Envista worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NVST stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

