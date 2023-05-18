Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Loop Capital

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Trading Up 5.0 %

Entegris stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,117. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4,679.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

