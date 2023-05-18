Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ESGR opened at $261.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.03. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $262.70.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
