Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $261.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.03. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $262.70.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 11,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Stories

