Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Price Performance

NYSE:E opened at $29.09 on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

