Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Andrea Pedretti Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $48,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of Energy Vault stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,160. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $301.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRGV shares. Guggenheim downgraded Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Energy Vault



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

