Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after buying an additional 2,005,409 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,839,398 shares of company stock valued at $36,023,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

